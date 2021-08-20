Argentina vs South Africa free live stream: how to watch the 2021 Rugby Championship online, 2nd test

Argentina and South Africa return to Nelson Mandela Bay this Saturday, 21st August, for the 2nd test of the 2021 Rugby Championship. The Springboks will be looking to follow up last week's dominant 32-12 victory with another win, while the Pumas will be keen to level the series at one apiece. Aussie fans can watch a free live stream on 9Now. Rugby fans: make sure you know how to watch an Argentina vs South Africa live stream from anywhere in the world.

Argentina vs South Africa live stream Date: Saturday 21st August 2021 Start time: 4.05pm BST / 5.05pm SAST / 1.05am AEST (Sun) / 11.05am ET Venue: Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, Gqeberha, South Africa Free stream: 9Now (free-to-air) | Stan (7-day trial) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN risk-free today US stream: FloRugby ($30/month) UK stream: Now (£10/day)

The Castle Lager Rugby Championship is the Southern hemisphere's answer to the Six Nations. Arguably the toughest international rugby tournament in the world, the competition features Australia, New Zealand, Argentina and South Africa (returning after a year's absence).

Boks coach Jacques Nienaber has rung the changes ahead of round two. Marvin Orie comes in for Eben Etzebeth while Franco Mostert replaces Kwagga Smith on the side of the scrum. Meanwhile, Lock Thomas du Toit and prop Trevor Nyakane will once again attempt to plough the plucky Pumas into the ground.

“Argentina will come hard at us, so we know we need to perform much better than last week to get the desired result," said Nienaber. "While we were pleased with the victory and to start our Castle Lager Rugby Championship campaign on a winning note, there was a lot of room for improvement in our performance."

After notching up a shock win against the All Black last year, the Pumas are no longer the Rugby Championship whipping boys and will be eager to prove it this Saturday. Pumas coach Mario Ledesma has also rung the changes for the second test. His starting XV will be led by Julian Montoya, while Ignacio Mendy makes his international out debut on the wing.

Rugby fans in Australia can get a free live stream of the 2021 Ruby Championship on 9Now. The event is exclusive to Sky Sports in the UK. Make sure you know how to watch an Argentina vs South Africa free live stream, from anywhere in the world.

Watch an Argentina vs South Africa live stream for free

(Image credit: Channel Nine)

Good news: for the first time ever, the Rugby Championship series will be shown on free-to-air TV across Australia's Nine Network and streamed on 9Now. Yep, it's completely free!

Away from Oz? You'll need to use a VPN to access your local streaming service without being geo-blocked. We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Prefer to watch ad-free? Stan has the rights to an Argentina vs South Africa live stream in Australia. A subscription costs AU$10 a month, with the necessary Sport add-on a further $10. New users get a 7-day free trial of the Sport add-on.

Coverage of South Africa vs Argentina starts at 12am AEST / 3pm BST / 4pm SAST.

Watch Argentina vs South Africa from anywhere using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant 2021 Rugby Championship rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30 days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – you'll be surprised how simple it is. View Deal

Watch an Argentina vs South Africa live stream in the USA

(Image credit: FloRugby)

FloRugby has the rights to the 2021 Rugby Championship in the States. Subscription costs $30 a month or $150 a year.

Not cheap, but you do get access to live streams of every RC match including Argentina vs South Africa, replays, results, team and athlete rankings and breaking news. You also won't have to suffer (m)any ads.

Watch an Argentina vs South Africa live stream in the UK

Sky Sports has the exclusive rights to the 2021 Rugby Championship, including this Saturday's second test between the Springboks and Pumas. Here are the best Sky TV deals.

Even without a full Sky subscription, though, fans can enjoy an Argentina vs South Africa live stream with a Now day pass (£9.99) or monthly pass (£33.99). Make sure you've got your VPN handy if you're stuck abroad.

Now Sky Sports Pass Buy now from Now Sky Sports Pass Buy now from £9.99/month

Watch the entire 2021 Rugby Championship with a Now Sports pass. For smart TV access, use a Day Pass (£9.99) or Month Pass (£33.99). Add the Boost Pass for £3/month to get full 1080p HD, 5.1 Dolby surround sound and watch on three screens at once. View Deal

Watch an Argentina vs South Africa live stream in South Africa

(Image credit: SuperSport)

As ever, SuperSport is the place to watch the 2021 Rugby Championship in South Africa, Nigeria and the Democratic Republic of Congo. The African online sports channel will broadcast the games via its DStv satellite platform in South Africa. You can sign up to DStv here. Failing that, head to any local sports bar to watch an Argentina vs South Africa live stream.

One of the biggest African online sports channels, DStv also shows live FA Cup, Champions League, La Liga as well as rugby, tennis, golf, motorsport and cricket.

2021 Rugby Championship fixtures

Saturday 14th August

New Zealand vs Australia (8.05am kick-off)

South Africa vs Argentina, (4.05pm kick-off)

Saturday 21st August

Argentina vs South Africa, (4.05pm kick-off)

Saturday 28th August

Australia vs New Zealand (11am kick-off)

Saturday 11th September

New Zealand vs Argentina (TBC kick-off)

South Africa vs Australia (TBC kick-off)

Saturday 18th September

Australia vs South Africa (TBC kick-off)

Argentina vs New Zealand (TBC kick-off)

Saturday 25th September

New Zealand vs South Africa (8.05am kick-off)

Australia vs Argentina (10.45am kick-off)

Saturday 2nd October

Argentina vs Australia (TBC kick-off)

South Africa vs New Zealand (TBC kick-off)