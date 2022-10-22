Afghanistan vs England live stream and how to watch the T20 World Cup for free

England may be one of the T20 World Cup favourites, but there's an argument to be made that they have an overabundance of brilliant batsmen and not enough in the bowling department. They kick off their campaign against Afghanistan who have already been written off in some quarters despite some highly promising recent displays. Make sure you know how to watch an Afghanistan vs England live stream for free from anywhere in the world.

Afghanistan vs England live stream Date: Saturday 22nd October Time: 12pm BST / 7am ET / 4am PT / 10pm AEDT Venue: Perth Stadium Free live stream: 9Now (opens in new tab) Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN (opens in new tab)

Reece Topley, England's top T20I wicket-taker over the past year, is out of the tournament, leaving Adil Rashid as the go-to guy, and not a lot beyond him. Compare that with their batting lineup, which is causing serious selection headaches. Jos Buttler, Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes and Liam Livingstone are all genuine top order batsmen, and finding the right balance may prove tricky.

Tasked with skittling them are Rashid Khan, the top-ranked spinner in T20I cricket, Afghanistan skipper Mohammad Nabi, and the exciting 21-year-old off-spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman. Khan, who's picked up legions of fans in Australia through his swashbuckling Big Bash League performances, is also a huge threat with the bat, as is Nabi.

Afghanistan surprised many by reaching the last four of the Asia Cup last month, and with Group 1 also containing Australia and New Zealand, a fast start could be vital if they're to stand a chance of beating the odds again.

Afghanistan vs England starts at 12pm BST at Perth Stadium on Saturday 22nd October. Follow our guide to watch an Afghanistan vs England live stream from wherever you are in the world.

Watch an Afghanistan vs England free live stream

Afghanistan vs England is one of 14 matches T20 World Cup 2022 matches that are being broadcast for free on 9Gem and streaming platform 9Now (opens in new tab) in Australia. Australians away from home?

Use a VPN to watch an Afghanistan vs England free live stream from abroad. (opens in new tab)

Fox Sports also has the rights to air the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. Cord-cutters can catch every match live and on-demand through Kayo Sports (7-day free trial) (opens in new tab), with a subscription costing from AU$27.50 per month. Again, if you're an Aussie abroad, you'll need a VPN (opens in new tab) to stream your Kayo subscription.

Watch an Afghanistan vs England live stream in the USA

Willow TV (opens in new tab) has the rights to show the T20 World Cup 2022 in the States, but there's plenty of options for those without cable.

ESPN Plus is streaming Afghanistan vs England along with every T20 World Cup 2022 match, and at the very affordable price of $9.99 a month. You can also bundle ESPN+ with Disney+ and Hulu for $13.99 per month.

ESPN Plus is only available within the USA, so you'll need to use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access ESPN Plus when travelling overseas.

You can also stream Willow TV via Sling, the popular cable replacement service. Better still, new users get their first month half price...

Afghanistan vs England live stream in the UK

In the UK, Sky Sports has the rights to broadcast every game of the T20 World Cup 2022, and you can watch Afghanistan vs England on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket in HD.

Check out today's best Sky TV deals and packages and best Now TV offers.

Watch an Afghanistan vs England live stream in India

Disney+ Hotstar (opens in new tab) is the place to watch live coverage of the T20 World Cup 2022 in India.

Opt for the Premium subscription and you'll get access to an Afghanistan vs England live stream, plus original Disney+ content (in English) for Rs 499 (around £5/$7) per month, or via an annual subscription for Rs. 1499.

It's only available within India but you can access your Hotstar account from wherever you are using a VPN (opens in new tab).