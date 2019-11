The SoundMAGIC PL30s prove a pleasant surprise.



In the box you get an abundance of buds, both foam and plastic, as well as a chunky but solid carry case and a pair of comfortable over-ear clips.



The delivery boasts bouncy, solid bass, with lovely punch and body through the range.



The presentation has decent dynamics and scale - only better value rivals holds them back from a fifth star.

