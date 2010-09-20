Trending

Samsung LE-32C580 review

There's nothing particularly wrong with this Samsung 32 inch LCD, but we've seen better at the same money Tested at £500.00

By Posted Review 

Our Verdict

There’s plenty to like here for the money – and we’ve seen it even cheaper already

For

  • Affordable
  • solid Freeview HD tuner, decent sound
  • colourful, detailed picture

Against

  • Beaten by the best
  • not the last word in picture refinement

While consumer choice is rarely a bad thing, the number of screens competing for your cash can be bewildering – not least in the 32in bracket, which remains one of the most popular TV sizes around.

Add a wealth of new features and it's no wonder we see our online forums flooded with TV buying questions on a daily basis.

Samsung is at least looking to keep things simple with the LE32C580.

But don't go thinking that this means the spec list is sparse; you'll still find a Freeview HD tuner and support for connecting to DLNA-enabled devices for media streaming.

Fine with SD, but best with HD
Offering four HDMI inputs and a USB input for accessing music, movies and images from USB a storage device, the set is housed in a beautiful chassis that measures just 8cm deep – ideal for wall-mounting.

If you don't fancy drilling holes and messing with Rawlplugs, then it can sit on its swivelling pedestal stand.

The Freeview HD picture, complete with 5.1 sound when available, is a sharp, crisp and clean image – as we'd expect – while a flick to standard-definition channels shows that even though they're clearly a step down in resolution, they still hold up pretty well.

Sonically it's fairly decent too, with clear dialogue and fair level of insight.

Watching DVD content, we let the Samsung take care of the heavy lifting, using its own internal scaler to make the lower-resolution DVD content fit the 1920 x 1080 screen.

Could be better with Blu-ray
It does a reasonable job: classic test disc Training Day sees black levels struggling to reveal fine details and lacking solidity but it's otherwise a fairly clean, sharp and colourful picture.

Step up to Blu-ray and while the picture naturally improves and is eminently watchable, there's not quite the sense of depth, detail and involvement we've seen in the very best sets around.

It's perhaps no surprise that this set falls a touch short of the cream of this year's crop – it is, after all, one of the cheaper sets around.

That makes it a perfectly good budget choice, but spend a little more for better performance and features.

Specifications

View All

General Information

Product Series580
Product NameSamsung LE-32C580
Product ModelLE-32C580
Manufacturer Website Addresshttp://www.samsung.com/uk/
Brand NameSamsung
Product TypeLCD TV
ManufacturerSamsung
Manufacturer Part NumberLE32C580

Interfaces-Ports

HDMIYes
CI+Yes
VGAYes
USBYes
Total Number of HDMI Ports4

Physical Characteristics

Depth with Stand23.9 cm
Weight with Stand Approximate12.10 kg
Weight Approximate9.40 kg
Width with Stand79.4 cm
Height with Stand55.8 cm
Width78.3 cm
VESA Mount Standard200 x 200
Depth7.6 cm
Height49.8 cm
ColourBlack
Dimensions49.8 cm (H): 78.3 cm (W): 7.6 cm (D)

Technical Information

FeaturesPicture in Picture
Aspect Ratio16:9
Electronic Program GuideYes
Screen Size81.3 cm (32")

Network and Communication

EthernetYes

Audio

RMS Output Power20 W
Sound SystemDolby Digital Plus

Energy and Performance

Standby Power Consumption300 mW
Maximum Resolution1920 x 1080

Video

Digital TunerDVB-T (MPEG4)
Video Signal StandardHDTV
Scan Format1080p
Standard Refresh Rate50 Hz

Miscellaneous

DLNA CertifiedYes
Package Contents
  • LE32C580 LCD TV
  • Batteries
  • Instruction Book
  • Power Cable
  • Remote Controller