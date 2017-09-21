Nottingham. Famed for its pioneering textile industry, its rich literary heritage and its deeply unpleasant Sheriff. And, soon, for being something of a hi-fi Mecca, as Sevenoaks Sound and Vision is poised to open a brand new Nottingham store.

The new 2000 sq ft Sevenoaks is opening in the Flying Horse Arcade on Saturday 23rd September. And, of course, there’s a weekend of activities planned to mark the occasion.

There will be goodie bags, exclusive offers and demonstrations, with experts from the likes of Arcam, B&W, Naim, NAD, Sony, Bluesound, Sonos and Yamaha in attendance. Sevenoaks will also be acting as a modern-day Robin Hood, giving away hi-fi and AV gear in a prize draw. Here are the goodies up for grabs:

• Arcam rPlay Music Streamer worth £399.00

• B&W P5 Wireless Headphones worth £229.00

• Bluesound Pulse Mini Wireless Speaker System worth £499.00

• Naim Mu-so Qb Wireless Speaker System worth £649.00

• Sonos Play:1 Wireless Speaker System worth £199.00

• Sony UBP-X800 4K UHD Blu-ray Player worth £399.00

• Yamaha MCR-N470D Hi-Fi System with MusicCast worth £450.00

And here’s the new store’s address: Flying Horse Walk, South Parade – St Peter’s Gate, Nottingham, NG1 2HN.

The new Sevenoaks Sound and Vision is open from 09:30-17:30, and you can expect a warm welcome whenever you arrive. This weekend, everything they do, they’ll be doing for you.

For more information about the grand opening of Sevenoaks Sound and Vision Nottingham, visit the website here >>