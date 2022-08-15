YouTube Music redesign finally comes to iPad, two years late

You may remember that the YouTube Music Android app had a redesign a couple of years back, giving it a Now Playing screen. Now that update has finally made it to the iPad, 9to5Google (opens in new tab) reports.

Delays aren't unheard of – the update took a year to reach the iPhone app. But two years is a long time by anyone's measure.

So what's new? The cover art is now enormous, and you can tap it to share what's playing, download it for offline listening or add it to a playlist. The Thumbs Up/Down sits next to the song title and artist, while below the cover art sit the playback controls.

A quick swipe up or down brings up the Up Next queue, though you can't swipe left and right to change track (as you can on Android).

Also missing is the Android app's two-column design which shows the queue next to the controls.

So, it took two years to bring this update to iPad, and it's still lacking some of its Android equivalent's features. Anyone would think the YouTube-owning Google was trying to push people to Android...

MORE:

Read our full YouTube Music review

Then compare it with industry leaders Spotify and Apple Music

Or let us do the hard work for you: best music streaming services