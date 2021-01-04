Microsoft asks AMD for help with Xbox Series X shortage

Microsoft has finally admitted that it needs help to solve the ongoing Xbox Series X shortage. (Here's where to find the Xbox Series X, if you're still struggling).

In a recent episode of Xbox Live director Larry Hyrb's 'Major Nelson' podcast, Xbox boss Phil Spencer revealed he's asked chipmaker AMD to speed up production: "I was on the phone last week with Lisa Su at AMD [asking], ‘how do we get more?’ So it’s something that we’re constantly working on."

California-based AMD makes GPU and CPU chips for both Xboxes, so if AMD were to pump out its chips faster, Microsoft could – in theory – produce more consoles. Fingers crossed.

The next-gen Xbox Series X and Series S consoles have been in short supply since launching back in November, and last year Microsoft warned fans that shortages could continue until at least April 2021.

Spencer didn't reveal AMD's response to his request, but assured gamers that Microsoft is "working as hard as we can" to fast-track production of both next-gen machines.

He also shed some more light on the frustrating stock shortages: "It’s really just down to physics and engineering. We’re not holding them back: we’re building them as fast as we can. We have all the assembly lines going."

With many of us choosing to stay at home, demand for games consoles has exploded in recent months. Sony's PS5 – which also utilises AMD chips – is in similarly-short supply.

“It’s not just us: gaming has really come into its own in 2020," Spencer told Hyrb. "Obviously, PlayStation 5 is in very tight supply. When you look at the graphics cards from AMD and Nvidia… there’s just a lot of interest in gaming right now and console sales are just a sign of that, game sales are a sign of that and hardware is in short supply."

Can AMD ramp up production and help increase supply of both Microsoft and Sony consoles? Only time will tell, but don't expect it to happen overnight. Still seeking Sony's console? Here's where to find PS5 stock.

