Trending

WIN an Award-winning Canton soundbase!

By News 

***THIS COMPETITION IS NOW CLOSED***

We’ve teamed up with Canton and have £4000-worth of state-of-the-art soundbases to give away. The Canton DM55 has just won Best soundbase under £400 in the 2015 What Hi-Fi? Awards thanks to its rich, expansive sound, excellent build quality and smart design. As well as boosting the sound of your TV, you also get built-in aptX Bluetooth for streaming music from your smartphone or tablet.

We have five of these beauties to give away. Each is equipped with 2.1 channel amplification delivering a claimed 200W of power, six drivers, two digital (optical and coaxial) and one analogue input, a 'voice mode' sound setting to boost dialogue clarity, adjustable lip-sync settings, 'hotel mode' for setting maximum volume levels that no-one else can override and the ability to be controlled using your existing TV remote.

The Canton DM100 has ten drivers

The Canton DM100 has ten drivers

And that’s not all: we also have three Canton DM75 Glass soundbases and a pair of its bigger brother, the Canton DM100, up for grabs.

That’s almost £4000-worth of prizes. All entries must be submitted by 11.59pm on 15th December, 2015. Terms and conditions apply.

MORE: Read our Canton DM55 review

Terms and conditions apply

1. Open to UK residents aged 18 or over. 2, No cash alternative. 3. Prizes are non-transferable. 4. Competition closes at 11.59pm on 15th December, 2015. 5. Only one entry per person. 6. For full terms and conditions click here. 7. The Promoter: Haymarket Media Group, Bridge House, 69 London Road, TW1 3QL.