Samsung's 2020 8K TVs now have prices (and they start reasonably low)

When Samsung briefed us on its 8K QLED TVs for 2020 late last year, it hinted that its cheapest 8K model would be priced in line with its flagship 2019 4K QLED TV. And, as we can now see from the newly listed 2020 8K TVs on Samsung's US and UK sites, the Korean giant wasn't lying.

The most affordable Samsung 2020 8K TV costs £3999/$3500, which is only slightly higher than the launch price of its 2019 flagship 4K QLED (QE65Q90R) and considerably less than the original cost of its 2019 flagship 8K QLED (QE65Q950R).

That figure is for the 65in Q800T 8K TV, the smallest model in the company's second 8K range (below the flagship Q950TS/Q900TS series) for 2020. The 75in and 82in sizes in the Q800T range cost £5499/$5000 and £6999/$7000 respectively. Of course, these are all still premium, and more than most will be willing to pay, but we're pleased to see 8K TV prices heading south nonetheless.

Meanwhile, Samsung's flagship Q950TS 8K TVs (Q900TS in the States) are understandably higher considering their extra picture tech and design appeal, priced £5999 for the 65in, £7999/$7500 for the 75in, and £11,999 for the 85in.

While we have been impressed by Samsung's 8K QLED TVs in the past year, their higher prices over the company's flagship 4K QLED sets have in part prevented us giving them our wholehearted recommendation. Naturally, we'll have to see how this scenario plays out with this year's models. The flagship 65in Q90T 4K is $2500 (£tbc), so the 65in Q800T 8K will have to justify its extra $1000.

You can now buy these 8K TVs in the US and pre-order them in the UK. But should you? And if so, which one? This is where we point you to our Samsung 2020 TV lineup: everything you need to know.

