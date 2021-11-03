Watch tonight's What Hi-Fi? Awards 2021 live!

The biggest event in the AV calendar is just hours away - the What Hi-Fi? Awards 2021 take place this evening, Wednesday 3rd November. Unless you're lucky enough to be at the glitzy London ceremony in person, you can watch the livestream over on our Facebook page from 9:35pm GMT / 4:35pm ET / 1:35pm PT.

The event will see 26 products and services bestowed a coveted Product of the Year award - these 26 will be picked from the list of 109 winners we've already announced. Those crowned Product of the Year are the best of the best.

Five special awards will also be announced: the Temptation Award, Innovation of the Year, Hall of Fame winner, Outstanding Contribution Award and the Readers’ Award.

And remember, the special What Hi-Fi? Awards issue of the magazine will go on sale tomorrow, Thursday 4th November. You can subscribe or buy the latest issue here, or buy the digital edition on iPhone, iPad, Android devices or Kindle edition.

Quite an exciting 24 hours ahead of us all, then!

Head to the What Hi-Fi? Facebook page to watch the event