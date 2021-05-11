Walmart could undercut Roku and Amazon with $30 4K Android TV streamer

Earlier this year we reported that Walmart was prepping a new streaming stick under its affordable ‘Onn’ brand. The big-box retailer is yet to release details of that product, but now another Onn media streamer has shown up on Walmart's website.

First reported by 9to5Google, the official listing for the 'onn. Android TV UHD Streaming Device' promises 4K and Dolby Audio support, as well as Chromecast built-in and Google voice controls for the princely sum of $29.88.

As you can see, this version is a streaming 'box' rather than a 'stick' and has a slightly different remote with dedicated buttons for YouTube Netflix, Disney+ and HBO Max. (The leaked photo of the streaming 'stick' showed it with an Amazon Prime Video shortcut.)

Spec-wise, the new box is just what you'd expect from a budget-friendly streamer that runs Google’s Android TV. There's support for WiFi 5, an HDMI port (for video output) and a micro USB connection (for charging).

There are plenty of 4K streaming sticks already on sale around the $50 mark, with the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K and Roku Streaming + both proving popular choices at the moment. But at less than $30, Walmart's onn. Android TV UHD Streaming Device could give consumers another tempting proposition (and rival brands a sleepless night or two).

The device isn't available to purchase yet – Walmart shows it as "Out of stock" – but the fact that the listing is public points to a launch in the near future. Perhaps we'll see this model joined by the rumoured Onn streaming stick? Over to you, Walmart.

