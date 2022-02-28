VRR update for 2021 Sony TVs is finally on its way

Sony has revealed that it will soon begin rolling out firmware upgrades to its 2021 TVs to give them Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) capability. The announcement was made during an online event last week and will affect Sony’s Bravia XR OLED series, including the What Hi-Fi? Award-winning A80J OLED and its LCD models such as the similarly lauded X90J.

The update, important for gamers with next gen-consoles, has been a long time coming, despite the affected models being sold by Sony as 'Ready for PS5'. It appears that Sony’s 2022 line-up, which has recently been announced, will support VRR at launch.

VRR is an HDMI 2.1 feature that allows a TV to adjust its refresh rate in real-time to the frame rate output by a games console or PC. That means its picture can keep pace with what the game's machine tells, resulting in a more accurate image and smoother, more consistent gameplay.

Sony hasn't given any specific details on which models and territories will first receive the firmware upgrade, but users should receive an automatic notification.

