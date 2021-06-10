Vizio soundbar line-up for 2022 is Atmos-ready and budget-friendly

Vizio has unleashed its wide range of feature-packed soundbars onto the US market for this year and the next. From a compact two-channel all the way up to an Atmos-toting 5.1.4, there should be something for everyone.

Top of the Vizio soundbar tree is still the $1000 Elevate with its 5.1.4ch arrangement and swiveling height speakers but you can spend half as much and buy the step-down Vizio M512a-H6. It's the best of Vizio's M Series soundbars and comes with eARC compatibility and, as the name indicates, a 5.1.2ch sound system.

Height speakers disappear for the two cheaper M Series models but they still support eARC and can decode both Atmos and DTS:X. They certainly look like good value options with 5in subs and smart features built-in for around $300.

Below these are five Vizio V Series soundbars with both bar-only and bar and sub designs, as well as one with satellite speakers too. They're priced between $100-$200 and feature HDMI ARC ports as well as DTS Virtual: X and Dolby Audio.

(Image credit: Vizio)

We've not reviewed Vizio's soundbars in the past, so there's not much we can say around expected performance. What is clear, though, is that the price and feature sets alone makes these worth a stop and listen should you see one set up at your local AV store.

The M Series Vizio soundbars go on sale in the States in July. The V Series is set to follow in August.

