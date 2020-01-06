Vizio launches first OLED TVs, plus 4K LED line-up with Dolby Vision HDR

It's no longer all about the likes of LG and Sony when it comes to TVs at CES, with younger upstart brands having grown massively in recent years thanks to great value TVs. Vizio is one such brand – "the fastest growing TV brand with Quantum Dot" – and it has announced new 4K LED and OLED sets, its first ever, at CES 2020.

The Vizio OLEDs come in 55 and 65 inch sizes and boast a number of Vizio technologies, such as the IQ Ultra Processor and the Vizio ProGaming Engine. It might not quite match the design of the bezel-less Samsung TV but it does offer a "luxury borderless design". So a pretty thin bezel, then.

Alongside the new Vizio OLEDs are four new 4K LED TV ranges: the P-Series Quantum X, P-Series Quantum, M-Series Quantum M8 and M7, and the V-Series. The new TVs range in size from 40-inch right up to 85-inch, as Vizio looks to offer something for everyone, from budget to premium.

All the ranges except the entry-level V-Series sport full array local dimming, with the range-leading P-Series Quantum X delivering up to 792 zones and 3000 nits peak brightness. All the TVs support Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDR10 and HLG, too.

VIZIO SmartCast 4.0 is the company's user interface, promising a faster, more personalised interface and expanded voice control support, while Vizio's new IQ Ultra and IQ Active 4K HDR processors aim to up the performance ante.

We await full details on pricing and release dates for the Vizio 2020 TVs.

Catch up on all the CES 2020 news and highlights in our round-up page, which we'll be keeping updated throughout the week of CES.