Virgin Media is rolling out Spotify on its TiVo cable TV system from today.

The new app will enable Spotify Premium customers to enjoy all their favourite tracks and playlists through their TiVo set-top box. The app will automatically appear in the Apps and Games menu on users' TiVo boxes.

Using the TiVo remote control, you can stream music, browse playlists, albums and artists through your TV.

Cindy Rose, executive director of digital entertainment at Virgin Media, says: "We're really excited about bringing Spotify to our TiVo service as part of our ongoing initiatives to develop the platform further with new features, apps and contents."

To get Spotify on TiVo, go to the Apps and Games menu, click on the Spotify icon and then you can register, either using an existing Spotify Premium account and password or by upgrading your existing contract with Virgin Media.

Spotify Premium is also available on Virgin's broadband and mobile phone services.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join whathifi.com on Facebook