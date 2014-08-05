Trending

Virgin Media adds Sky Movies and Sky Sports 'on the go'

By News 

Virgin Media customers with the relevant subscription package can now view Sky Movies and Sky Sports on mobile devices such as an iPhone, iPad or iPod touch using the Sky app. They can also view them online via their Virgin media account.

Subscribers with a Sky Movies package can view all 11 Sky Movies channels live and choose from more than 800 films on demand via their Apple device. There's also a new 'cinema finder tool' for discovering the latest releases.

And sports fans get Sky Sports' second-screen function, offering alternating F1 camera angles, ball-by-ball Hawk-Eye data feeds for cricket fans and player action heat maps when watching football on the Sky Sports iPad app.

The news comes after Virgin Media added Sky Sports 3 and 4 HD and Sky Sports F1 HD to its channel list, and introduced a ten-month Season Ticket offer giving access to all Sky Sports channels for £150.

