Virgin Media adds 4K films and TV from Sky Cinema and Entertainment

Virgin Media has struck a new deal with Sky to offer more 4K films and TV shows to its Virgin TV customers.

The Sky Entertainment and Cinema Ultra HD bolt-on launches today and allows Virgin Media users access to over 1300 TV episodes and 250 films in stunning 4K. That includes Hollywood big-hitters such as Birds of Prey and Twist, and popular shows like The Blacklist and Seal Team.

All of this extra Ultra HD material will be available through the on-demand 'Box Sets' and 'Movies' sections of the Virgin TV platform. New TV shows and films will be added as and when they're made available by Sky.

It will sit alongside BT Sport Ultimate, and the 4K TV series, concerts, and documentaries available on the dedicated Virgin TV Ultra HD channel. It's just a shame there's no sign of Virgin getting access to Sky's Ultra HD sports programming.

Existing Virgin Media subscribers will need to pay an extra £6 per month to upgrade to Sky Entertainment and Cinema Ultra HD. You must already have the Sky Cinema as part of your current package too.

As is often the case, it's new customers who get the best deal. Those signing up afresh to Virgin Media's Ultimate Oomph maximum TV package will get the new Ultra HD content for free.

Do bear in mind, of course, that you won't be able to enjoy the benefits of the added Sky 4K material unless you have a 4K TV and either the Virgin 360 or V6 set-top box.

