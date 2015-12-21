We have three prize bundles up for grabs, each including a selection of five-star Award winners from the likes of ATC, Cambridge Audio, Chord, Sennheiser and Shure, with a top prize worth almost £3000. See the full list of prizes below.

To be in with a chance of winning, submit a user review of any product you own on the What Hi-Fi? website before 11.45pm on Sunday 3rd January, 2016. It can be a hi-fi product, home cinema product, smartphone, pair of headphones, TV - any product on the What Hi-Fi? website in fact.

There's a step-by-step guide on how to enter a user review on the website. Please note that if a specific product is not in our database, you will not be able to post a review on that item. We are working closely with our partners to ensure as many products as possible are included in the database.

The judges will award the prize for the best written, most relevant and useful review. Need some inspiration? Check out the winning entry from our last competition, OliG's review of the Oppo BDP-105D.