Update 09.11.12

Loewe has officially cut the price of its AirPlay AirSpeaker from £649 to £499 with immediate effect.

That brings it more into line with the likes of the B&W Zeppelin Air and (non-AirPlay) JBL OnBeat Extreme, both at £500, and well under the £600 B&O Beolit 12.

The AirSpeaker is available with a range of different finishes for the top plate, which can be removed and replaced. We'll be testing the AirSpeaker soon.

At the same time, Loewe had dropped the price of its SoundBox (see below) from £449 to £399.

Published 01.09.11

Loewe has introduced two stylish sound systems for Apple iPod/iPad/iPhone users - the AirPlay-supporting wireless AirSpeaker (pictured below) and the dock-toting SoundBox (above).

The Loewe AirSpeaker allows wireless playback of audio from any Apple AirPlay compatible device – including iPod, iPhone, iPad and Mac computers.

The AirSpeaker also features a USB socket that allows you to connect an iPod dock, should you want to enjoy audio non-wirelessly.

Loewe claims the AirSpeaker – which features distinct pairs of tweeters, midrange and bass drivers – will offer "incredible sound and design quality". It will come in a range of high-gloss colour options.

Soundbox system

Arriving in shops a little earlier, priced at a highly competitive £449, is the Loewe SoundBox. As well as Apple docking, the SoundBox offers CD playback and an FM radio, plus bedroom-friendly clock and alarm functionality.

The Soundbox, which claims to offer 2x15W audio output, also features a USB connection, line input and headphone output.

We hope to review both products when they become available – and will bring you more details as they emerge.

