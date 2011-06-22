Sony Ericsson has unveiled a trio of new smartphones, the Xperia ray, Xperia active and txt. The ray and active models both run on the latest Android platform (Gingerbread 2.3).

The Xperia ray has an aluminium frame, comes in four colours – gold, black, white and pink – sports a 3.3in touchscreen, 8.1MP camera and a Reality display with mobile Bravia engine.

It can record HD video at 720p, has a built-in Sony music player, stereo Bluetooth A2DP compatibility, Facebook and Twitter integration, wi-fi and DLNA.

As its name implies, the Xperia active is aimed at sporty types, so is dust- and water-resistant, has a 3in scratch-resistant multi-touch screen with wet finger tracking, and a 5MP camera with HD functionality. Wi-fi and DLNA are included.

It's also pre-loaded with sports apps that enable users to track their fitness levels.

Finally the Sony Ericsson txt is – yes, you guessed it – designed for ardent texters. It has a full Qwerty keyboard, a 'friends' app for Facebook and Twitter, wi-fi, 2.6in display and 3.2MP camera. It's available in white, black, pink and blue.

