Tidal is now available on Roku devices

Following the recent revision of its 4K and HD video streamer line-up for 2019, Roku has announced a new addition to its streaming platform: Tidal.

Roku users can now add the Tidal 'channel' to their device's interface from the Roku Channel Store, allowing subscribers of the music streaming service to directly stream its 60m+ music catalogue and 250,000+ music videos.

As for Tidal's Masters library of hi-res tracks, they will be available on Roku's forthcoming Smart Soundbar ($180) and Roku Wireless Subwoofer ($180), which are expected to launch this month. The 32in-wide soundbar predictably integrates Roku's 4K streaming platform and features a Roku remote, Bluetooth and Dolby support, while the subwoofer is its natural accessory to provide floor-rumbling bass.

The Tidal channel, which has a custom interface for Roku devices (pictured above), joins a handful of music streaming apps already on Roku, such as Spotify, Pandora, Amazon Music, Deezer and TuneIn.

With Roku simplifying its streamer line-up, expanding its TV licensing program into the US and entering brand-new product categories, it makes sense that the streaming platform works to make as many popular apps as it can available to owners to stay competitive next to its Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Google Chromecast rivals (who all already have Tidal access, by the way).

