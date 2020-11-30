The best Cyber Monday wireless earbuds deals still live

Wireless earbuds are one of the hottest tech topics this year and there are some great Cyber Monday wireless earbuds deals live right now on a range of models - including some five-star favourites.

The sales are well underway and should at least last until midnight. We've rounded-up the best Cyber Monday wireless earbuds deals in the UK and US to set you on your way.

And they include savings on Apple AirPods and the AirPods Pro, the latest Sony WF-1000XM3, plus true wireless earbuds from Bose, Technics, Cambridge Audio, JBL and more, from cheap to premium earphones.

Struggling to find a pair for you? There's always our best Cyber Monday headphones deals page, which includes all of the headphone deals we've spotted in the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales.

Browse all the Cyber Monday wireless earbuds deals

Best Cyber Monday wireless earbuds deals (US)

Wireless earbuds US deals

Today's best price Apple AirPods Pro $250 $199 at Staples (save $51)

Under review, we called the AirPods Pro "exceptionally comfortable" and praised their "strong noise-cancelling and balanced, easy-going sound". As well suited to a long-haul flight as they are to a run around the block, they could be the only pair of headphones you ever need.



View Deal

Jabra Elite 65t $170 $70 at Best Buy (save $100

They're comfortable, well-built and offer 15 hours of playback time including what's stored in the case. Not the most exciting performers, but better value now that they're heavily discounted.

View Deal

AirPods w/wireless case $200 $139 @ Amazon (save $61)

You'll save $60 compared to the Pros but still get a solid pair of true wireless buds. This generation of AirPods come with better sound quality and a more secure wireless connection.

View Deal

Shure SE425 BT2 $350 $149 at Amazon (save $200)

These classy wireless in-ears feature Shure's dual high-definition drivers and promise a transparent, natural sound. You get Bluetooth 5.0 for a solid connection, too. At 57% off, they're at a rock-bottom price. Snap them up while you can.

View Deal

JBL Reflect Flow $149.95 $75 at Amazon (save $75)

You won't find a better blend of good sound and sports-centric features at this price. Three sets of fins and tips are included, and also noteworthy is their 30-hour battery life – 10 from the buds themselves and 20 via the carry case – and IPX7 water resistance.

View Deal

Beats Powerbeats Pro $250 $160 at Best Buy (save $90)

We're fans of the Powerbeats Pros for a number of reasons. Build quality is excellent, as is their fit and list of useful features. These true wireless earbuds come into their own for exercise, so this new low price shouldn't be sniffed at – and you might want to put those fitness workouts to good use and move fast if you want a pair.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ $149.99 $99.99 at Amazon (save $50)

Samsung's Galaxy Buds+ are packed with features and capable of inoffensive sound. They're also lightweight and have an 11-hour battery life that doubles via the included charging case. Despite the Samsung branding, the Galaxy Buds+ are also compatible iOS devices.



View Deal

Today's best wireless earbuds deal Beats X + 4 months free Apple Music $188.96 $40 at Best Buy

What's better than getting a pair of the popular, energetic-sounding Beats X wireless headphones at a massive discount? Throwing in four free months of Apple Music for an additional $40 saving too (for new Apple Music customers only).View Deal

Bose SoundSport Wireless $149 $89 at Amazon (save $60)

There's 40% off these wireless earbuds for active types – that's a discount of $60. They'll provide you with up to six hours of juice with a 2-hour charge.

View Deal

Shure SE215 $200 $89 at Amazon (save $110)

These wired in-ears use the same monitor technology road-tested by musicians and cram it into a package small enough to fit in your ears. These established earphones offer a bassy flavour and rich, weighty, detailed sound, we said in our four-star review.

View Deal

Jaybird Tarah $99.99 $36 at Best Buy (save $64)

The Jaybird Tarah wireless sport earbuds are a whopping $64 off. They're IPX7 waterproof and sweatproof, provide six hours of battery life, and feature customisable EQ settings. Access to community-curated playlists via the Jaybird mobile app is a nice cherry on top.

View Deal

Sony WIXB400 $59.99 $29 at Amazon (save $30)

The Sony WIXB400 Bluetooth wireless earbuds boast the company's signature Extra Bass feature along with 15-hour battery life, tangle-free behind-the-neck cord, and access to your voice assistant of choice. Snap these buds up at a 50 per cent discount today.

View Deal

JBL Live 300TWS $149.95 $75 at Amazon (save $75)

JBL's wireless earbuds are heavily discounted right now at Amazon. They come with a carry case that doubles as a charger and the deal applies to all four colour options.



View Deal

Best Cyber Monday wireless earbuds deals (UK)

Wireless earbuds UK deals

TODAY'S BEST WIRELESS EARBUDS DEAL B&W PI4 ANC wireless £270 £100 at Amazon (save £170)

Just look at that discount! These wireless neckband design are similar to the five-star PI3 (below) but add noise-cancelling to the equation. There's app support, Bluetooth 5.0 aptX, 12 hours of battery, and USB-C quick charge for 3 hours of juice from a swift 15 minute charge.View Deal

Bowers & Wilkins PI3 £170 £99 at Sevenoaks (save £71)

Don't need noise-cancelling? These brilliant five-star buds are well worth your attention whether you intend to use them for running, watching TV or just mooching about. Rain, splash and sweat resistant, and wonderfully entertaining to listen to, too. Battery life is eight hours. Five stars

View Deal

Apple AirPods (2019) £159 £124.37 at Amazon (save £26)

Technically and sonically better than before, the second generation AirPods offer unbeatable Bluetooth usability and decent sound quality. Save over £30 with this deal.View Deal

Apple AirPods Pro £249 £195 at Laptops Direct (save £54)

Knock a big chunk (£54) off the cost of Apple's noise-cancelling wireless buds with this deal. The AirPods Pro are a joy to use (especially with iOS devices) and sound great to boot.View Deal

Cambridge Audio Melomania 1 £100 £80 at Amazon (save £20)

Detailed and insightful sound, reliable Bluetooth, long battery life (nine hours from the buds plus four additional charges from the case, meaning a stonking 45 hours of continuous use, two What Hi-Fi? Awards and now £20 off. Five starsView Deal

JBL Reflect Flow £130 £69.99 at Argos (save £60)

In our review we praised the Reflect Flow's detail, musicality and strong bass depth. They also deliver a solid fit and long battery life (30 hours all in) – perfect for those evening runs. Five starsView Deal

Sony WF-1000XM3 £230 £149 at Amazon (save £71)

A new benchmark for true wireless earbuds, the Sony WF-1000XM3 combine effective active noise-cancelling with great sound and they're now down to their lowest ever price thanks to this Cyber Monday deal. Five starsView Deal