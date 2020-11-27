The 8 best Black Friday speaker deals: cheap Apple, Bose and Klipsch speakers

Unsurprisingly, there are hundreds of speaker deals in this year's Black Friday sales – which are well under way, if you didn't know – but that can make it exceptionally difficult to find one worth while.

That's why we've been regularly updating our best Black Friday speaker deals page all week, and gone a step further here to pick out the eight best speaker deals live on the internet right now.

These include a $50 saving on the Apple HomePod, and discounts on What Hi-Fi? Award winners past and present such as the B&W 606 and ELAC B5.2 Debut 2.0 standmounts.

We have all the big brands covered, too, with Bose, Klipsch and KEF all making an appearance.

So take a look at the eight tempting deals below and bag yourself a bargain, before they all sell out.

8 best speaker deals online now

2019 Award winner B&W 606 speakers: $899 $629 at Crutchfield

The 606 are the perfect size for a pair of bookshelf speakers: not too small, not too big. They look the business, too. And with this discount, they just got a lot more affordable. Most importantly, they sound amazing – What Hi-Fi? Award-winningly amazing, in fact.View Deal

Bowers & Wilkins 607 speakers $700 $490 at Crutchfield

"Dynamic and punchy", "well detailed with fine balance" and "versatile with positioning" – that's what we said on awarding this entertaining pair five stars. Save on both black and white finish models, while stocks last.View Deal

Award winner Elac Debut 2.0 B5.2 speakers $290 $200 at Crutchfield

These budget beauties are dynamic and expressive performers capable of dealing with any genre you throw their way – dense instrumentation and complex rhythms pose no problems. They deliver sound with a precision and cohesion that’s rare for this level. Buy with confidence.View Deal

KEF Q350 Series 6.5" bookshelf speaker $699 $499 at Best Buy

You can make a great saving on these five-star Award-winning speakers from KEF, which are now down to $499, a saving of $200. They're available in black, white or walnut from the Best Buy Magnolia online store.View Deal

Klipsch Reference speakers save up to 50% at Best Buy

Klipsch is one of the most recognizable speaker brands in the world and you can make a great saving in the Best Buy early Black Friday sale. The Klipsch Reference bookshelf, floor speaker and subwoofer have 50% savings of up to $240.View Deal

Apple HomePod smart speaker $349 $299 at Apple

Discounts on Apple products are hard to come by, so this huge discount is more than welcome. If you own an Apple smartphone and subscribe to Apple Music, then this wireless smart speaker makes a lot of sense.View Deal

Bose SoundLink Color II Bluetooth speaker $129 $79 at Amazon

This rugged Bluetooth speaker is ideal for a day at the pool or a picnic in the park. It packs eight hours of battery and comes in five colours. We haven't tested this particular model, but the positive Amazon user reviews speak volumes.View Deal