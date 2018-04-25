Since its inauguration in 2015, Technics Tracks has been one of our go-to hi-res download stores for filling up our NAS drives and laptops with high-resolution tracks and albums. But that will soon be a habit of the past, as Technics Tracks will be no more from 30th June.

Purchased music files can still be downloaded within this timeframe, and valid vouchers can be redeemed until 31st May.

Technics Tracks has reached an agreement with 7digital, allowing registered users on Technics Tracks to sign up to 7digital to access hi-resolution music using their existing log-in details.

A farewell note published on the site’s homepage reads:

‘Following the market developments of streaming and downloading services as well as the general industry trends in the high-end audio segment we have decided to discontinue the Technics Tracks platform and exclusively focus on our digital and analogue premium audio devices.’

We can’t help but think this is a sign of the times for download services. While streaming is almost single-handedly saving the music industry, music downloads have been on a downward spiral, according to recent RIAA and Gfk statistics.

The closing comment reads: ‘Technics Tracks managed to attract and to gain the respect of a community of distinguished music lovers. We are proud of that and very grateful to all fans and subscribers of the platform. We trust in your loyal followership in our Technics products as we will continuously launch highlights in the high-end music sector because we believe in the infinite possibilities and enormous power of music… Thank you for supporting Technics Tracks.’

