Technics teases SU-R1000 Reference Class integrated amplifier

Technics is set to add an integrated amplifier to its Reference Class series of products, the SU-R1000. Due out by the end of 2020, it will build on the existing power amplifier, network audio player and speaker system in Technics' flagship hi-fi range.

The SU-R1000 was teased today at the end of a Technics online press conference, the main focus of which was the launch of the limited edition SL-1210GAE turntable.

Few details were given on the integrated amplifier, though Frank Balzuweit, product manager Technics Europe, did reveal it would be a "typical Technics amplifier" in terms of design and sound quality.

A note on the Technics website has since added more detail, describing the SU-R1000 as, "Technics’ first Reference-class integrated amplifier that handles various high-quality audio sources and brings the best performance from any speaker".

(Image credit: Technics)

It will also feature Technics' JENO Engine (jitter elimination and noise-shaping optimization), which aims to reduce sound degradation due to the loss of digital information.

In other acronyms, the SU-R1000 will also have LAPC (load adaptive phase calibration) on board, which is Technics' tech for adjusting the amp's performance according to the electrical characteristics of the speakers it's playing through.

New for this amp is ADCT (active distortion cancelling technology), which promises to eliminate distortion "caused by speaker counter electromotive power and power supply voltage drops". There's also a newly-developed high-speed, low-noise switching power supply (Advanced Speed Silent Power Supply).

Unsurprisingly, the amplifier will have a phono XLR input, which employs digital technology to deliver an accurate EQ curve. Technics says an included Calibration Record allows for the measurement and compensation of the cartridge’s crosstalk and frequency response using Crosstalk Canceller and Response Optimiser.

There are also two USB-B inputs, a high-rigidity chassis and – crucially, for some – two large VU meters.

Technics relaunched its hi-fi brand back in 2014 and has released a series of separates and turntables since. And with five-star reviews for recent products such as the SL-G700 CD player and streamer, we look forward to finding out more about the SU-R1000 later in the year.