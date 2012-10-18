French manufacturer Supertooth has released two new Bluetooth products, a wireless speaker with aptX and a wireless headset.

Disco 2 is a portable speaker with two drivers and a rear-facing reflex port. It uses Bluetooth 4.0 and supports aptX, so you can take advantage of superior streaming sound if you have a device like the Samsung Galaxy S3.

Thanks to an integrated battery, you can get around ten hours of sound if you take the Disco 2 out and about. Currently available in black, the company expects to announce other colours in the future. Surely a must for a product named 'Disco'.

Also new is the Melody wireless stereo headset. It has controls for music playback and a microphone for taking hands-free calls.

It uses Bluetooth 2.1, streams music in A2DP, and has a play/talk time of seven hours and a standby time of 90 hours. It is available in black, green, pink, blue and orange.

The Supertooth Disco 2 bluetooth speaker will set you back £80, while the price of the Supertooth Melody wireless headset is £70. See the Supertooth website for more.

Both units are on sale today in the UK. Stay tuned for full reviews.

