Supertooth launches aptX Bluetooth speaker and wireless headset

By News 

The Supertooth Disco 2 portable wireless speaker will bring the Bluetooth party and has an integrated battery for up to ten hours or wireless music on the move

French manufacturer Supertooth has released two new Bluetooth products, a wireless speaker with aptX and a wireless headset.

Disco 2 is a portable speaker with two drivers and a rear-facing reflex port. It uses Bluetooth 4.0 and supports aptX, so you can take advantage of superior streaming sound if you have a device like the Samsung Galaxy S3.

Thanks to an integrated battery, you can get around ten hours of sound if you take the Disco 2 out and about. Currently available in black, the company expects to announce other colours in the future. Surely a must for a product named 'Disco'.

Also new is the Melody wireless stereo headset. It has controls for music playback and a microphone for taking hands-free calls.

It uses Bluetooth 2.1, streams music in A2DP, and has a play/talk time of seven hours and a standby time of 90 hours. It is available in black, green, pink, blue and orange.

The Supertooth Disco 2 bluetooth speaker will set you back £80, while the price of the Supertooth Melody wireless headset is £70. See the Supertooth website for more.

Both units are on sale today in the UK. Stay tuned for full reviews.

