Looking for a "permanent and secure" place to store your digital music collection online? Want to be able to access it across a range of devices? Style Jukebox could be for you.

The cloud music streaming app aims to let you take your music with you and puts no limit on how often you stream or download songs, as well as offering "true hi-fi sound quality".

And there's no restriction on where you are in the world either. If you're on holiday and would like to listen to your tunes, all you need is an internet connection – be it 3G, 4G or wi-fi.

Style Jukebox offers support for lossless formats such as FLAC, ALAC and M4A-ALAC, as well as WMA, MP3, AAC and OGG. It'll also sync with all your devices – at home or on the go.

In a similar way to Google Play Music, the cloud-based service will let you upload 1,000 songs for free, although you can upgrade to the Premium service for $24.99 per year – offering 20,000 songs and support for lossless.

It is currently available as a music player on Windows, Android and iOS mobile devices, with a Mac and web app due to launch in autumn. It offers Airplay support for iOS too.

Style Jukebox says it has been designed to combine the "ease of use and accessibility from music streaming services with the high quality of your music collection into an online service".

Further more, co-founder Johnny Antiu told whathifi.com that there are plans to partner with hi-fi manufacturers in the coming months to integrate Style Jukebox with hardware.

by Pete Hayman

