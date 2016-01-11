Turntables were, somewhat surprisingly, the talk of the town during CES 2016, thanks in no small part to the new Technics SL-1200 and an intriguing new vinyl-ripping turntable from Sony.

Audio-Technica also had a new record player on show, complete with a neat trick under its dust cover. Launching alongside the company's new headphones, the AT-LP60BT turntable has integrated Bluetooth so you can listen to your records using any wireless speakers, headphones or other receivers.

A 3.5mm audio input allows you to connect other non-wireless devices and take advantage of the turntable's Bluetooth connection to stream your tunes.

If you'd rather use a cable connection, then thanks to the built-in phono stage you can connect straight to powered speakers. There are stereo analogue and headphone connections, too.

The turntable comes supplied with an MM phono cartridge and a replaceable stylus.

Available in black or white, the Audio-Technica AT-LP60BT costs £169 and is due on sale this month.

MORE: Best turntables 2016

See all our turntable reviews