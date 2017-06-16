In a blog post Brian Benedik, Spotify's Vice President and Global Head of Sales, said the streaming service has surpassed 140 million monthly active users globally.

To put that in perspective, it's five times greater than Apple Music's subscriber count - which currently stands at around 27 million - and approximately 46 times greater than Tidal's user-base. Amazon Music is linked to Amazon Prime, which as of late 2015 had 54 million members.

However, it's not all wine and roses at Spotify's headquarters. The company's revenues rose to approximately £2.6bn last year, but its operating losses rose to around £300m.

It's possible new features like hi-res music or more exclusive songs will give the company a boost in revenue, but it may be difficult to reconcile an increase in profits with the company's statement that music services aren't paying their artists enough.

