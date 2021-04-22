Sony's new X-Series Bluetooth speakers promise to bring the bass to your outdoor gatherings

With lockdown restrictions easing in certain parts of the world, now might be the ideal time to add a Bluetooth speaker to your outdoor gathering. And Sony has three new candidates for the job, the SRS-XB700, SRS-XP500 and SRS-XG500.

First up, the XP700 (pictured). As you can see, it's a beast. Like the others in the range, it features Sony's X-Balanced speaker units. These have non-circular diaphragms, which Sony says gives more sound pressure and less distortion, resulting in a richer, clearer sound.

Three tweeters at the front and one at the rear provide omnidirectional sound, filling whichever space they have to work with, while Mega Bass provides plenty of low end. There's also a feature called Live Sound, which makes music sound as if it's being performed live.

It's splash-proof, too, so you don't have to worry about a few drops of rain, and the battery lasts 25 hours on a single charge.

The other two models are smaller and don't boast their sibling's omnidirectional sound. Instead, the XP500 and XG500 have two front tweeters, while the XG500 has passive radiators too that have been optimised for bass.

The XG500 is more rugged than the others, with an IP66 rating making it more water- and dust-proof. Battery life? The XG500 tops out at 30 hours, while the XP500 can go for 20.

All three models have a battery care mode which stops them charging to 100 per cent in order to preserve the battery's lifespan. They all have quick charging tech, too – just 10 minutes plugged into the wall will give three hours of playback on the XP700 and XG500, and 80 minutes on the XP500.

They all have carry handles, though due to their bulk you won't want to carry them too far. And they all have ambient lighting effects to go with the music, plus guitar and mic inputs for karaoke.

The XP700 and XP500 can be positioned vertically or horizontally, too. And they all have Party Connect, which lets you pair up to 100 compatible speakers for extremely loud playback.

The XP700 will cost £449, the XP500 is priced £319, and the XG500 is £379. All will be available from June.

