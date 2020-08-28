Sony Xperia 5 II leak shows 120Hz screen and headphone jack

A leaked promo video has spilled the beans on Sony's next flagship phone, the Xperia 5 II. And it looks like there's plenty to like.Such as? A 120Hz screen and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The 36-second video – via Android Headlines – looks legit. It shows a handset that looks like a smaller version of the Sony Xperia 1 II, which launched earlier this year.

Like its stablemate, it too has a 21:9 aspect ratio, making it look rather tall. Also like the Xperia 1 II, it has a 6.1in Full HD+ HDR OLED screen, but this time there's a refresh rate of 120Hz. And what's that on the bottom? A 3.5mm headphone jack. Remember those?

The cameras have also been revamped compared to its predecessor. The rear triple-camera set-up now looks identical to the Xperia 1 II – that means three 12MP lenses: one standard, one ultra-wide and one telephoto. So plenty of shooting options.

Internal specs are more impressive too. You now get a 4,000 mAh battery, a Snapdragon 865 processor and 8GB RAM.

We're expecting a launch on 17th September, so look out for official details then, and our review soon after.

