Sony wins Prime Day deals: WH-1000XM4 now $50 off + free Amazon Gift Card

Our favourite wireless, noise-cancelling over-ear headphones are on the end of a Prime Day deal in the nick of time.

One of the best Prime Day headphones deals remaining (Prime Day ends today), the all-new Sony WH-1000XM4 are currently only $298 on Amazon.

Not only does that offer a $50 saving on their RRP, Amazon is also throwing in a freebie – either a $25 Amazon Gift Card or a headphone display stand. That's not bad at all considering a) these Sonys are just weeks' old, and b) they're worth every bit of their original price.

Sony WH-1000XM4 $350 $298 + headphone display stand

Sony continues to serve up some of the finest noise-cancelling headphones on the market – the excellent-sounding and fruitfully featured WH-1000XM4s will be tough to beat indeed.View Deal

The WH-1000XM4s arrived in August as successors to the Award-winning WH-1000XM3s (which are also on experiencing a Prime Day discount, now just $233) – and it wasn't long before we bestowed them with a 2020 What Hi-Fi? Award.

As we concluded in our five-star review, "they’re as comfortable as ever; they introduce useful features that elevate the user experience; and, more importantly, you’re getting a serious hike in sound quality for the money.

"Their sense of musicality and enthusiasm remains as addictive as ever, but you can also hear big improvements across the board. We’re in no doubt these sensational Sony headphones will be tough to beat."

They may still be at the pricier end of the premium market with their discount, but if you have the cash to splash you won't be sorry you splashed it here – not least when you're spending that gift card or draping them over that stand.

MORE:

Read our Sony WH-1000XM4 review

The 7 best Amazon Prime Day headphones deals still available

Best Prime Day wireless earbuds deals: AirPods, Beats, Sony XM3

