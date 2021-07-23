Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless headphones drop to lowest ever price at Best Buy

Some of the best wireless headphones have dropped in price again, just weeks after the Prime Day deals.

The Sony WH-1000XM3 dropped to $229 about a month ago, and have now sunk even lower, to their lowest ever price, in fact. They're now just $169 at Best Buy – that's a saving of $180, making them better than half price.

Sony WH-1000XM3 deal at Best Buy

Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless headphones $349 $169 at Best Buy

Sony's wireless noise-cancelling headphones are impressive across the board and their price is only getting lower. You can save over $180 on the black version over at Best Buy.View Deal

If you're ready to pull the trigger on a new pair of headphones, they don't get much better than the Sony WH-1000XM3.

These Sony headphones sport 30 hours of battery life, quick charging, clever noise-cancelling tech and touch controls.

And their sound quality really hits the spot – the Sony's serve up plenty of detail and subtlety and they're a fun, entertaining listen too.

Be in no doubt, the Sony WH-1000XM3 are brilliant all-rounders – the perfect travel companion and office upgrade. They may have been superseded by the supreme WH-1000XM4, but that just means there's more chance of an amazing deal like this one. And, they still remain among some of the best noise-cancelling headphones we've tested. Given this is the lowest price we've ever seen them at, we'd seriously consider grabbing a pair.

