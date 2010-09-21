Sony, as promised, has today issued firmware update 3.50 for the PlayStation 3 to give it compatibility with 3D Blu-ray discs.

We've just updated our own PS3 and having connected it to Samsung, Sony and Panasonic 3D TVs, can report that it works, finally making the PS3 a fully 3D-capable device.

However, if you're a PS3/Sony 3D TV owner and planning to implement the upgrade, it's worth noting a couple of things.

First up, don't forget to connect the 3D sensor bar to the Sony 3D TV, which enables the 3D settings.

When we initially hooked a 3D-enabled PS3 into a Sony TV (we used a Bravia KDL-46HX903 and KDL-52HX903), it didn't show an immediate message displaying relevant 3D info (such as screen size selection).

However, Sony told us more recent 2010-model Bravia TVs have had a further firmware upgrade to make the handshake between the TV and PS3 more immediate, with an on-screen display showing the relevant 3D settings.

They've since sent us an upgraded KDL-40HX803 set, and we're happy to report that this is indeed the case, so the TV and PS3 now handshake properly.

As for high-definition audio, the 3.50 upgrade won't support DTS-HD and Dolby TrueHD soundtracks during 3D Blu-ray playback.

So when playing back a 3D BD with a DTS-HD Master Audio soundtrack, the PS3 will output standard (lossy) DTS. When playing back a 3D BD with a Dolby TrueHD soundtrack, the PS3 will output Dolby Digital. This affects both PCM output and bitstreaming (available on PS3 Slim consoles only).

For more information on this, and a more detailed account of our test of the PS3 3D upgrade, read our special blog.

And if you have a 3D TV and upgraded PS3, let us know how you get on in the Comments box below or on our Forums.

Published 16.09.10

Sony has announced that the next firmware update for the PlayStation 3 will allow the console to play 3D Blu-ray discs.

Firmware update 3.50 is set for release on Tuesday September 21st, and sees Sony follow through on the promise to make the PS3 a truly 3D-capable machine.

The PS3 is already capable of playing 3D games but will now be able to play 3D Blu-ray movies too, though you of course still need a 3D TV.

