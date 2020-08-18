Sony noise-cancelling headphones deal: $100 off WH-XB900N wireless over-ears

The Award-winning Sony WH-1000XM3s (and their siblings, the new and also five-star WH-1000XM4s) are impressive wireless, noise-cancelling headphones, so just imagine being able to get its digital noise-cancelling tech in a more affordable pair of over-ears.

And the best bit? The budget-friendly WH-XB900Ns, which launched in July 2019, are now even more affordable! To be specific, you can save $100 on their $248 price right now at both Amazon and Adorama.

The WH-XB900Ns are part of the brand’s Extra Bass range. They sport 30-hour battery life (with noise-cancellation on) and can provide an hour of playback from a just a 10-minute jolt of juice.

Also available on its more expensive siblings, Sony's Quick Attention feature allows the user to lower the volume of their music simply by placing their hand over the right earcup – a great feature which means you don't need to remove them if someone comes over for a chin-wag or you're waiting for an important announcement. Touch controls are also included for play, pause, skipping tracks and volume, while they’re also compatible with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.

Sony WH-XB900N noise-cancelling headphones $248 $148

While it's not a set of Sony headphones we've had in for review, the XB900Ns share plenty of similar features with their Award-winning cousins the WH-1000XM3s. At this ultra-low price, they're an intriguing proposition.View Deal

The Sony Headphones Connect app allows for EQ alterations, and the headphones collapse down neatly to fit into your bag.

Given they're part of Sony's Extra Bass line of headphones we doubt they'll struggle for bass weight, although whether it will be as tight and controlled on its siblings remains to be heard.

But if you want your next pair of wireless headphones to come with a hefty dollop of bass, there's going to be an awful lot to like here from a celebrated and decorated name in wireless, noise-cancelling headphones. Did we mention that they're barely a year old?

Our advice? If you're looking for a deal on a pair of Sony cans but your budget doesn't stretch to $350 for the newer WH-1000XM4s, give these a look.

