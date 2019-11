That means the PlayStation3 – or other Blu-ray player – can decode the HD audio and output in a format this system can understand.

There's 3D pass-through on three HDMI inputs and one output, plus two optical and one coaxial digital input.

The HDMI channel supports audio return, while there's also an FM/AM tuner and an auto calibration system.

Available now, the Sony HT-AS5 looks set to sell for around £370.

