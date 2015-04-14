Both the STR-DN1060 (£500, pictured) and DN860 (£400) are 7.2 channel amplifiers with Sony claiming that both offer “best-in-class sound and performance”, as well as premium build quality. The STR-DN1060 delivers 165W, while the DN860 delivers 150W.

Both support high-resolution audio, including DSD up to 5.6MHz two-channel over USB or network, and DSD 2.8MHz 5.1-channel over USB, network or HDMI. Sony has confirmed to us that there won't be any support for Dolby Atmos or DTS:X in either of these new models.

WAV files up to 24-bit/192kHz are supported over 7.1-channel and FLAC over 5.1-channel.

HDCP 2.2 pass-through allows the receivers to support Ultra HD 4K playback. Connections include six HDMI inputs and two outputs for the DN1060 and five inputs, one output for the DN860, MHL 3.0 for mirroring a smartphone screen and built-in Bluetooth for wireless streaming.

Also announced are the HT-ST9 (pictured) and HT-NT3 soundbars. Both support high-resolution audio and Sony's new LDAC codec for high-quality streaming via Bluetooth. Support is also available for Google Cast and Spotify Connect.

Sony says the HT-ST9 is its “finest sound bar yet”, and delivers a 7.1-channel surround sound effect. Sony has fitted it with new coaxial high-res audio speakers, which combine both the woofer and tweeter into one unit. Surround DSP technology has been developed in collaboration with Sony Pictures Entertainment, and is claimed to wrap sound around the viewer.

The HT-NT3 meanwhile features a slim chassis design and Bluetooth with NFC for instant connection. It’s also able to transmit audio from the soundbar to a pair of Bluetooth headphones for private listening.

Finally, the HT-XT3 soundbase delivers a maximum of 350 watts of power through 2.1 channels. It too supports high-resolution audio and Google Cast. Like the NT3 soundbar, the XT3 can transmit audio to a pair of Bluetooth headphones.

Music can be wirelessly streamed to the soundbase via Bluetooth, with audio being upscaled to “near high-resolution audio quality” thanks to Sony’s DSEE HX engine. The HT-XT3 can support TVs up to 50kg and is designed to be used with TVs up to 65in.

All these new products are due to go on sale from May, but pricing is yet to be confirmed for some of the products - we'll bring you all the information just as soon as we get it...

