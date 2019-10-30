Sonos Trade Up program saves you up to 30% on new Sonos speakers

Sonos has launched a new recycle program called Trade Up, which gives you up to 30 per cent off a new speaker when you give up your old one.

Only certain devices are eligible – you'll have to log in to your online account to see if yours is one of them. Select each device you want to swap, and you'll receive credit for each to put towards a new device, once you've confirmed in the Sonos app.

Your old devices will enter Recycle Mode after 21 days, meaning their data is wiped and they're permanently deactivated. Then it's up to you to recycle them.

You can do so by finding your local certified e-recycling centre, taking your device to a participating retailer or by printing off a prepaid shipping label and sending them to Sonos.

It's a nice environmentally-friendly incentive from Sonos, although there's obviously plenty in it for the multi-room marvel in terms of extra sales, too.

There's no rush, though. The credit with Sonos will never expire, so you can take your sweet time before making a decision. What will it be? Sonos Move? The Play:1? Or maybe you want to boost your movie watching with a Sonos Beam?

Sonos kit certainly isn't cheap, so up to a third off will be very welcome indeed. And if you can do the planet some good at the same time, it's a double bonus.

