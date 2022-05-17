Sonos Sub Mini set to launch as the perfect accessory for the Ray and Beam soundbars

Fancy a cut-price subwoofer to go with the recently announced budget Sonos Ray soundbar? Sonos could have just the thing. The Sonos Sub Mini is said to be a smaller, less powerful version of the Sonos Sub, and as such it'll have a lower price too.

Word of it first emerged late last year, but now we have a render to give us an idea how it could look (via The Verge).

As the earlier leak said, the Sub Mini is a "smaller, cylindrical subwoofer". This render shows it with a cutout, just like the standard Sonos Sub, though the Sub Mini is pill-shaped, whereas the regular Sub is rectangular. The Sub has acoustic ports on both sides, and chances are so will the Sub Mini, if only as a design trait that Sonos wants both devices to share.

All the Sub Mini's other details – including dimensions, power, price and release date – are still under wraps. We would imagine it will be announced sooner rather than later, as it would make sense to roll out more affordable products like the Ray and Sub Mini at the same time, as they would work well together for anyone wanting the Sonos experience without breaking the bank.

Sonos has been busy of late. As well as the Ray soundbar, it recently launched its own voice control system, and it's rumoured to be working on its own smart TV interface. As for the Sonos wireless headphones that have been rumoured for years... it's all gone a bit quiet on that front, so we'll have to wait and see.

