Sonos spreads the Alexa love to all its existing speakers

Hard on the heels of the announcement of its new Sonos One, the company is spreading voice control far and wide...

Sonos has refreshed its product range with a new entry-level speaker, but it's upgrading existing speakers too.

Owners of current Sonos speakers can get voice control via Amazon Alexa through a free software update that's being rolled out today. All that's required is an Alexa-enabled device (like an Amazon Echo or Echo Dot) and the Sonos skill for Alexa.

Also happening this very day is a refresh of the Sonos App - and in the coming months, it'll be possible to control your Sonos kit from music service apps like Tidal and Pandora when they appear on the Sonos App.

Apple AirPlay 2 is due on Sonos too, but not until early next year. By then, the company's new retail stores in London and Berlin should be up and running.


