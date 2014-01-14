Sonos has added French company Qobuz to its list of streaming music services, bringing a CD-quality streaming service to Sonos for the first time.

Qobuz on Sonos is now available in a total of nine countries in Europe: France, Germany, UK, Ireland, Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Switzerland and Austria.

Users who pay €19.99/month will get unlimited streaming access to CD-quality FLAC files at 16-bit/44.1kHz.

You can download tracks in this format and also in high-res audio quality, known as 'Qobuz Studio Masters', up to 24-bit/192kHz.

For the next three months, Sonos is offering new customers who buy a Sonos Connect or Connect:Amp from selected AV dealers a free three-month Qobuz trial.

Sonos recommends a minimum 2mbps internet connection for streaming in CD-quality, so be sure to check your network is up to scratch.

The Sonos systems aren't currently able to play high-res audio, so while Qobuz supports high-res downloads, you will only be able to stream in maximum CD-quality.

Sonos already offers access to streaming services including Rara, Rdio and Spotify, but the highest-quality files offered by those sites are 320kbps.

French site Qobuz offers a library of music for download or streaming, with a library of more than 17 million tracks, and more than 5000 albums in Studio Masters high-res quality.

The 17 million tracks are available to stream in all countries as of today, and will all be made available to download over the coming weeks.

