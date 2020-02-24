Sky TV combines Sky Sports and BT Sport in single subscription

Good news, football fans: Sky has launched two Sky TV sports packages that combine Sky Sports and BT Sport channels for the first time.

All eight Sky Sports channels and four BT Sport channels (BT Sport 1, 2, 3 and BT ESPN) are now available in one single Sky TV subscription, in HD quality, covering all the Premier League, FA Cup, Champions League and Europa League football matches. Sky customers have been able to get BT Sport channels previously, but only through BT.

It costs an extra £35/month for existing customers who take out an 18-month minimum term Sky TV contract – a 35 per cent saving on the standalone monthly subscriptions combined. Alternatively, the package can be taken out with Sky Entertainment for £47/month. Both are introductory offers that end on 12th March.

BT Sport remains a bolt-on option for Sky TV customers for an extra £25/month, as has been the case since last year following the two providers' agreement to share channels.

