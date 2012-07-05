Sky Sports has updated its iPad app to bring split-screen viewing technology to its Formula 1 coverage, in time for the British Grand Prix.

This means you will be able to choose two live camera feeds to watch simultaneously when watching F1 on the Sky Sports for iPad app.

A choice of up to eight live camera feeds includes the driver's view camera and a pit lane camera.

This split-screen technology is also set to come to football and golf coverage via the iPad app later this year.

Other new features include better TV Guide integration and the addition of the remote record and programme reminder functions.

The updated Sky Sports for iPad app is available for free from the App Store on iPad or at www.itunes.com/appstore <http://www.itunes.com/appstore> . The app is also available to non-Sky customers on a standalone basis for £4.99 per month through In-App Purchase.

The updated Sky Sports for iPad app is available for free from the Apple App Store. The app is also available to non-Sky customers on a standalone basis for £4.99 per month through In-App Purchase.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join whathifi.com on Facebook