According to Sky, people are using the voice search function that was added to Sky Q earlier this year – which is why it’s expanding the feature's functionality.

Pressing the side button on the Sky Q touch remote currently launches a search bar, but the update will see the same action launch an overlay – much like when you launch Google Assistant on an Android phone.

Users will then be able to change channels or play a recording simply by saying its name (i.e. “Sky Atlantic” or “play Tin Star”), as well as turn on subtitles and skip to specific moments in programmes with a simple voice command.

MORE: BT G5 vs Sky Q vs Virgin TV V6: which is the best 4K TV service?

Voice control is also designed to help you navigate the interface. For example, saying “Sky Cinema” or “Recordings” will take you to those menus.

Say a channel name, and you’ll automatically be taken to the HD version if there is one, too.

We said in our Sky Q review that we’d like one hub to access all 4K content, and it appears our wish is Sky’s command.

While Ultra HD content can be found in the sub-menus for categories such as Sky Cinema, Sky Box Sets and Sky Sports, the update will also see a dedicated Ultra HD section within My Q – for customers with a 2TB Sky Q box and Ultra HD package, naturally.

As hinted earlier this year, a new ‘Favourites’ tab will also appear in the TV Guide, giving users shortcuts to their favourite channels.

Initially, Sky Q will fill that list with your most watched channels, however, up to 99 can be added and edited. As they are all numbered, users will be able to use the number keys on the remote for quick access.



Read more:

Sky Q: everything you need to know

Sky Q review

Dolby Atmos and voice control coming to Sky Q

New Sky Q update allows you to watch and record more TV

YouView trials Alexa for voice-activated TV control

FVP-5000T is Humax's most versatile Freeview Play recorder yet