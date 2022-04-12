Sky Glass without the TV is coming soon thanks to the Sky Stream puck

Sky has finally confirmed that its Sky Stream puck will be available as a standalone device.

In theory, users will be able to plug the puck into any TV and stream the full-blown Sky Glass experience over Wi-Fi – without a dish. That includes live TV and on-demand apps.

Previously, Sky Stream pucks were only available for multi-room use to those buying a Sky Glass TV.

Sky says the 4K HDR-capable media streamer delivers "most of the Sky Glass experience" including voice control, playlists and tailored recommendations.

It won't, however, support "360-degree Dolby Atmos sound, or quantum dot screen technology" as those are elements provided by the TV within which Sky Glass has until now been packaged. Of course, you could always plug the Sky Stream puck into a quantum dot (i.e. QLED) TV that supports Dolby Atmos.

The puck is thought unlikely to work with the upcoming 4K 'smart camera' that is designed to sit atop the firm's Sky Glass TV.

Sky hasn't revealed how much the standalone puck will cost but, as it stands, Sky Glass TV owners who want Sky Glass in more than one room must pay an extra £10 per month, plus a £50 one-off payment for each Sky Stream puck.

The broadcasting behemoth says the standalone Sky Stream puck will be out "later" this year but doesn't give an exact date.

House of the Dragon – the follow up to Game of Thrones, starring Matt Smith – debuts on Sky Atlantic on 22nd August. Perhaps the puck will arrive in time for Sky's biggest TV premiere of 2022?

