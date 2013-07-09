Sennheiser has announced a new, smaller and lighter version of its Momentum on-ear headphones, sporting a new compact design and – for the first time – availability in a range of colours.

The new Sennheiser Momentum on-ear headphones come in "vibrant pink, blue, green and cream" colour options.

Aiming to mix style with durability Sennheiser says the updated headphones incorporate a high performance transducer that will deliver an "uncompromising rich and detailed sound performance with a slight bass emphasis". As opposed to the large bass emphasis preferred by other brands...

The new Momentums will feature a headband and earpads finished in a high-tech specialised material called Alacantara, a material usually found in luxury sports car and yacht interiors, with Sennheiser claiming it offers a combination of comfort and stability. And looks pretty smart.

The new range has been optimised with Apple devices in mind, with tasks including making and receiving calls as well as controlling volume courtesy of the in-line mic. Android users have not been forgotten though, with an Android-optimised Momentum model set to be made available later in the year.

You can read our full review of the original Sennheiser Momentum headphones online now while you wait for this new mini version, which is set to be available in the UK from mid-July onwards, priced at £170 via John Lewis or Sennheiser's online store.

