The Momentum in-ears have received an all-new acoustic design, including proprietary transducer technology. Sennheiser has claimed that this "carefully replicates the sound signature that characterises the Momentum range".

A stainless steel acoustic pipe and dynamic speaker system are among the design features of the new Momentums, with the aim of creating "a powerful bass response, detailed vocal projection and a great sound stage".

Meanwhile, the Momentum in-ears are manufactured from stainless steel component with some mirror chrome detailing thrown in for good measure. An elliptical cable aims to deliver a tangle-free experience.

Due to go on sale this month for £90, there will be two different versions of the Momentum in-ears released: one optimised for Apple iOS devices (available later in 2014) and a pair suited for Android and Windows smart devices.

Moving onto the new Urbanite range and you'll find the on-ear Urbanite and over-ear Urbanite XL models.

Both feature stainless-steel hinges and aluminium sliders to not only look good, but to offer durability. Soft ear pads allow users to listen to music for longer in comfort, with the Urbanite XL featuring larger ear pads for enhanced comfort.

Tim Voelker, director of Sales and Marketing Consumer at Sennheiser Communications, said: "Sennheiser Urbanite headphones are for those who like their tunes heavy and love to look good, but are smart consumer who won't compromise on quality. They want bass, but they want it done right."

The Sennhesier Urbanite iOS will come in Black, Sand, Denim, Nation and Plum colour finishes, while the Urbanite XL iOS has the same colour set but substitutes Plum for Olive. The Urbanite and Urbanite XL will be available this month for £150 and £200 respectively. You can see the Urbanites in our exclusive Unboxing video above.

