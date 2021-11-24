Save up to $600 on KEF hi-fi and home cinema speakers in the Black Friday sale

KEF is one of the finest manufacturers of British hi-fi, with an illustrious heritage that stretches back more than 50 years. But the classy, superb-sounding speakers produced by this prestigious company don't come cheap, which makes the massive discounts currently across the brand at Crutchfield in the run-up to Black Friday even more appealing.

Most of KEF's speakers feature the firm's innovative Uni-Q driver. Rather than having a separately mounted tweeter and midrange driver, the tweeter is set into the centre of the mid. A simple idea – but it's what sets the company apart from the pack.

The Black Friday sale at Crutchfield includes a range of sizes and models, and if you're wondering where to start, we've done the legwork and rounded up the very best deals on offer.

$1650 KEF R5 floorstanding speakers $1650 $1300 at Crutchfield (save $350) The KEF R5 are impeccably built with a sleek design and a bunch of innovative features – a lot of work has evidently gone into making them what they are. You get two bass drivers top and tailing the Uni-Q midrange, both paired with a tuned reflex port, so you can imagine the kind of heft these floorstanders can deliver. But it isn't just power the R5 have on their side. There's brilliant detail on offer and stereo imaging is superb, while those drivers all integrate wonderfully for an even and controlled presentation. Available in black, white and walnut. Four stars

KEF R11 floorstanding speakers $3000 KEF R11 floorstanding speakers $3000 $2400 at Crutchfield (save $600) The flagship speaker in KEF's R series is a mighty three-way, bass-reflex floorstander with the same Uni-Q concentric array found in the pricier Reference range to enhance high-frequency dispersion. We haven't tested this big sibling to the R5 (above) but with a gigantic $600 discount they are surely worth taking a closer look.

KEF Q350 bookshelf speakers $750 Five stars KEF Q350 bookshelf speakers $750 $500 at Crutchfield (save $250) Looking for some of the best KEF speakers that are a) standmounters and b) affordable? You're in the right place. Redesigned to reduce distortion and improve performance, the updated Q350 now offer a winning combination of sleek, sophisticated looks and stunning presence. What the Q350 lack in punch, they more than makeup for in clarity, depth and composure. If they're within your budget, these are a no-brainer. Available in black, white and walnut.

KEF R3 bookshelf speakers $2200 Five stars KEF R3 bookshelf speakers $2200 $1700 at Crutchfield (save $500) Former What Hi-Fi? Award winners, the R3 are brilliant all-rounders. The R3 won our stamp of approval back in 2018 thanks to exceptional levels of detail and insight. You’ll find them sonically balanced and extremely capable. In fact, we think they deliver a big chunk of the performance of the pricier R1 – but at a fraction of the cost. They're brilliant all-rounders and pair well with almost any system; give them a decent feed and you’ll discover that they put most similarly-priced competitors to shame. Well-engineered, outstanding value for money and darn stylish to boot. Superb.

KEF Q150 bookshelf speakers $600 KEF Q150 bookshelf speakers $600 $350 at Crutchfield (save $250) With a 5.25-inch driver and a 1-inch tweeter the Q150 has KEF's Uni-Q array (like the Q350s above) designed to deliver accurate timing and a more immersive soundstage. We haven't tested this model for ourselves but at this price they are well worth considering if you're looking to take the first steps in hi-fi. Available in black, white and walnut.

MORE

12 of the best KEF products of all time

Best KEF speakers 2021: budget, premium, bookshelf and standmount

The best Black Friday hi-fi deals



