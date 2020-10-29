Save £70 on excellent Bowers & Wilkins 607 standmount speakers

The thing is, Bowers & Wilkins speakers are generally very good indeed, and they rarely see a discount, even before a huge sales event such as Black Friday. So when the B&W speakers on offer have not only gained a five-star review from this publication but, at just 30cm tall, they were already the most affordable stereo pair in the Award-winning 600 Series line-up, we think you need to know about it.

Right now, at both Peter Tyson and Richer Sounds, you can snap up a pair of five-star B&W 607s for just £329 – a huge £70 saving on their recommended retail price.

Bowers & Wilkins 607 speakers £399 £329 at Peter Tyson

"Dynamic and punchy", "well detailed with fine balance" and "versatile with positioning" – that's what we said on awarding this marvellously entertaining pair of standmounters five stars.

Despite the model's diminutive size, you still get the Continuum driver unit first seen in Bowers & Wilkins' high-end 800 Series.

The one integrated into the 607s measures 13cm, and is paired with a decoupled 25mm aluminium tweeter. Decoupling the tweeter from the front panel reduces the degrading effects of the vibrations of the mid/bass driver, and a gentle press around its trim shows a slight give in the design.

The performance is bursting with all the energy and enthusiasm of a puppy greeting its owner. The audio belies the speakers' diminutive dimensions, too: the bass is deeper and more responsive than the size would suggest, but it never overwhelms, making for a nicely balanced output. There's bags of detail too.

Despite a flowport vent at the back to achieve a cleaner, sleeker overall image, under intense review we found the 607s a dab hand at positioning and versatile enough for pretty much any room in the house. Small, powerful, adaptable, bi-wireable... simply put, these are miniature marvels.

Our strong advice: if you're on the market for a set, don't hang about...

