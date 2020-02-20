Save £1000 on Pro-Ject Xpression and Signature record players

Record Store Day isn't until 18th April, but Henley Audio is already giving vinyl lovers a reason to rejoice. The audio retailer has unveiled a stonking trade-in deal that could save you up to £1000 on a Pro-Ject turntable.

From Monday 24th February, customers can trade-in any 'hi-fi-quality' turntable in return for a juicy discount on either a Pro-Ject Xtension line or Signature line spinner. Simple, eh?

If you're prepared to part with your old record player you can get £1000 off the suggested retail price of the Signature 10. That would slash the cost from £4250 to £3250. The same deal applies to the Signature 12, which would cut the price from £8000 to £7000.

The savings don't end there, though. The 'Pro-Ject High-End Trade-In Promotion' will also bag you £500 off the suggested retail price of the Pro-Ject Xtension 9, Xtension 10 and Xtension 12 turntables.

Henley says it will honour trade-in deal provided that your old turntable is of hi-fi-quality, no matter the make or model. More importantly, turntables sold as part of the promotion still come with the upgrade linear power supply and bundle options. The promotion applies to new products only, rather than ex-demo stock.

Pro-Ject Audio Systems has been one of our go-to names when it comes to record players for longer than we care to remember, so it's worth considering this deal. You'll need to get your skates on, though – the promotion expires at the end of May 2020. Head to Henley Audio for more details.

